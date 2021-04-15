Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 182,523 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of LKQ worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

