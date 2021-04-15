Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,263 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

