Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of TopBuild worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $34,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $231.64 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $234.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.