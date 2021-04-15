Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

