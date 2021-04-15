Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.