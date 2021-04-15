Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lear worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lear by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

