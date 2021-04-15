Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIO opened at $612.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $396.16 and a one year high of $689.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

