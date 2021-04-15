Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

