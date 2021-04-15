Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $109,224,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

MTN opened at $313.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.95 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.92 and a 52 week high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

