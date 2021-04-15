Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,196,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

