Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Texas Pacific Land worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,613.00 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,438.81 and a 200-day moving average of $875.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

