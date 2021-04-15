Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.65 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

