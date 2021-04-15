Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Aramark worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

