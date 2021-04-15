Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,031 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

