Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,129 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $113,887,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

