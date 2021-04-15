Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,731 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Sage Therapeutics worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

