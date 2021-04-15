Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 154,089 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,089 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HASI opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

