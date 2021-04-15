Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,440 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Penumbra worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $278.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.52 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.