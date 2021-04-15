Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 380,097 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,097 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Two Harbors Investment worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

