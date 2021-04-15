Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,731 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sunrun worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

RUN stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.31 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,054,445 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.