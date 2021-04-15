Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 599,682 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,682 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Redwood Trust worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

