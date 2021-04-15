Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,692 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Juniper Networks worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

