Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Sells $69,988,310.48 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 3,296,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,155. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

