Analysts Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Brokerages expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce $5.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway reported sales of $4.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year sales of $26.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.25 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BWAY stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

