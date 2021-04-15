Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.62 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $17.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $19.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Braskem stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

