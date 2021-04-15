Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 351,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,993 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 115.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,956 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.