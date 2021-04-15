Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 530,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

