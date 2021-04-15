Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 530,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
