Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.91 Million

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce sales of $139.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.20 million and the lowest is $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $552.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.25 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.81.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.58 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

