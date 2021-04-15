Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.05). Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $851.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

