Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.30 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

