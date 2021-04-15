Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.64 Million

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report sales of $732.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $735.82 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

