Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 287.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

