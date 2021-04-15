Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $42.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.38 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $71.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $248.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.27 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TH stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

