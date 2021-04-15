Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Management Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 56.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

