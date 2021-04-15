Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 15th (AAL, AAV, AC, ACQ, AEO, ALK, AOT, ARCB, ARX, ATA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 15th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $112.00.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. Acumen Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $68.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $55.00 to $84.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$35.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.60.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$138.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$121.00 to C$131.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$119.00 to C$126.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$11.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $420.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $72.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$610.00 to C$630.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price boosted by Truist from $48.00 to $53.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$29.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$29.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price raised by Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $64.00.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $8.50 to $12.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) was given a C$1.70 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.75.

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) was given a C$2.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$10.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Truist from $220.00 to $265.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $50.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $62.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Argus from $37.00 to $47.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$146.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$146.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.