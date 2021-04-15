Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2021 – GoDaddy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

4/5/2021 – GoDaddy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – GoDaddy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/15/2021 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s fourth-quarter revenues were driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $135,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,969,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

