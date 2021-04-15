Analysts Set Expectations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.