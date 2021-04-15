Analysts Set Expectations for CMC Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CMC Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of CCMP opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.33. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

