Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 15th (ACCYY, AFYA, BCKIF, BUD, CDLX, CP, CVE, EOG, EPOKY, ESYJY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 15th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $171.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $750.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

