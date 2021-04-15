Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL):

4/12/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Also, strength in the medical business and the company’s initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are expected to boost its competency. It remains committed toward increasing wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividends. However, in the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern for the company. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. In addition, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

3/31/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/25/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,307. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81.

Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.