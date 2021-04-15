Analyzing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WesBanco pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WesBanco $600.97 million 4.05 $158.87 million $3.06 11.84

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SouthCrest Financial Group and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 4 2 0 2.33

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential downside of 16.34%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A WesBanco 15.84% 4.73% 0.76%

Summary

WesBanco beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 233 branches and 226 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as six loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Maryland. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

