AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,157,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

