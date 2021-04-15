Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.29

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

ADRZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

