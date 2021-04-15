AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 3,869,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,677. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

