AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of AU stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 3,869,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,677. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.
AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
