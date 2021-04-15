Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.10, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

