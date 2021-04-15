Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.58

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and traded as low as $30.75. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 12,727 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

