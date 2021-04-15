Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.88 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $128.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

