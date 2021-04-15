Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 647,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Annexon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Annexon by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Annexon by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.