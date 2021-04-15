ANON (ANON) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, ANON has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $33,403.42 and $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.