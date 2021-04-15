Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0756

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 103.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $159,617.12 and $15.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.